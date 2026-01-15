Georgia falls to Ole Miss in overtime thriller in Athens

Georgia basketball fell to Ole Miss on Wednesday night at Stegman Coliseum in an overtime thriller.

The Bulldogs dropped to 2-2 in the SEC, losing to the Rebels 97-95 in overtime as the Rebels’ forward Patton Pinkins made a layup as time expired in overtime. Georgia dropped to 14-3 on the season with the win. Ole Miss sprinted to a big lead in the opening frames. Georgia also tracked the Ole Miss offense down and began to hit its own stride in the second half of the first.

The teams traded the lead throughout the night. The game tied a total of five times throughout the night.

Key Moment

Georgia held a four-point lead with 48 seconds remaining. Ole Miss got a lay-up off a Georgia goaltend. AJ Storr tied the game with a layup on the next possession.

Georgia got an open look for a game-winning 3-pointer that was missed by Jordan Ross. That sent the game to overtime.

Pinkons’ layup in overtime gave Ole Miss the win as the buzzer sounded.

Key Performance

Georgia’s leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, continues to be a dynamic threat for the Bulldogs’ offense. He put up another big performance on Wednesday night.

Wilkinson led the Bulldogs with 32 points.

Georgia also got a strong performance from Smurf Millender off the bench. Millender added 14 points, including the tying free throw in overtime before the Pinkins’ layup. Catchings put in 17 points for the Bulldogs.

What’s Next?

Georgia will be in Stegman Coliseum once again on Saturday. The Bulldogs will host Arkansas, which will be coming in ranked in the top 25 as well. The Razorbacks are the No. 17-ranked team in the latest Associated Press Poll.

Arkansas will face South Carolina later tonight. They began that game 12-4 overall and 2-1 in the SEC.