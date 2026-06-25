Georgia finishes 8th for 2025-2026 Learfield Directors' Cup

For the second time in the past four years, University of Georgia athletics has earned its way into the top 10 of the Learfield Director’s Cup final standings. The Bulldogs have placed eighth for the 2025-2026 season, a run that saw UGA make the NCAA tournament/playoffs in the three major men’s sports.

It marks the 13th time in school history that Georgia has finished inside the top 10. The season saw Georgia take home three team NCAA titles, nine individual NCAA championships, three SEC team championships and six SEC individual championships.

In all, Georgia set a school record when it comes to the Director’s Cup. The 1,081.25 points earned is the most ever for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs won National Championships in women’s tennis, women’s outdoor track and field and women’s indoor track and field. The men finished as the national runner-up in the outdoor.

Georgia baseball, after winning the SEC regular-season championship and the tournament, made its way to Omaha where it finished in the final four. Football won its second straight SEC Championship and earned its way in the College Football Playoff, while men’s basketball made it’s second NCAA tournment. Women’s hoops also got into the NCAA tournament.

The finish is good for No. 3 in the SEC behind Texas and Florida. The Longhorns are a top the Learfield Director’s Cup Standings, followed by Stanford, UCLA, North Carolina and Virginia, in that order, to round out the top five. Florida came in at No. 6 and USC finished No. 7. Michigan and Ohio State, respectively, wrap up the top 10.