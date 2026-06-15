Georgia flips 4-star WR Jamir Dean from Penn State

Georgia has made a splash, flipping four-star wide receiver Jamir Dean from Penn State. The No. 317 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings landed as the ninth commit in the Bulldogs’ class on Monday.

Dean took his official visit to Georgia on May 29-June 1. It was his first time in Athens. Dean took a few weeks. He visited Penn State officially before he made his decision, but ultimately, he could not pass on Georgia.

Dean loved every part of his trip to Athens.

“Just really everything (stood out),” Dean told DawgsHQ. “I saw a lot of good things that I liked. There were really no bad things. There were no bad things that I didn’t like. I liked a lot of good things about it. I learned a lot of things too.”

Things heated up for Dean and Georgia just after his May 1 commitment to Penn State. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout made an impression on Georgia wide receiver coach James Coley when he made the trip during the evaluation period in May.

Dean was initially blown away by Georgia. He’s from Tennessee, so he’s been exposed to the Bulldogs a bunch early in his life.

Georgia’s winning pedigree and history of sending players to the NFL stood out immediately for Dean.

“The biggest selling point for me is how consistent they are,” Dean told DawgsHQ back on May 7. “They develop guys, win big games, and put players in the league — that’s what I’m looking for…Development-wise, Georgia speaks for itself. They take guys in and turn them into pros, both on and off the field. That’s a big deal to me.”

Georgia checked a lot of Jamir Dean’s boxes

Georgia had been in communication before the offer, but the reputation of the program spoke to Dean before he ever got the offer.

“I’ve got a solid connection with Georgia,” Dean said on May 7. “It’s always been one of those programs I’ve paid attention to because of the level they compete at every year.”

Georgia’s culture was also an immediate standout.

“The coaching staff is passionate for sure,” Dean said on May 7. “Seeing Coach Kirby on the mic, you can feel that intensity and how much he cares about his players and the standard they hold everyone to.”