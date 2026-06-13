Georgia flips four-star OT Kennedee Jackson from Florida

It’s been a topsy-turvy turn of events for Georgia and four-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson. All roads led back to Athens for the No. 92 overall prospect in the Rivals 2027 rankings.

Jackson has flipped his commitment from Florida to Georgia. The four-star offensive tackle committed to the Gators shortly after his official visit to Gainesville.

Jackson made his way to Athens for an official visit on May 5. Things heated up with Georgia and after the trip, Jackson wanted to be a Bulldog.

He has grown up a Georgia fan of the Bulldogs. His entire family has.

“I was born in Georgia,” Jackson told DawgsHQ back in February. “My whole family is Bulldog fans. That’s really it. They just love Georgia. Like, all of them.”

The four-star offensive tackle valued how secure Georgia’s coaching staff is even from the beginning. Head coach Kirby Smart is locked in for a long time.

For Jackson, a secure head coach was a major priority.

“They have a program that’s, like, secure,” Jackson said in February. “I don’t think Kirby Smart is going anywhere. They’re always winning. They produce a lot of draft picks. I heard they have a hard culture.”

Jackson is Georgia’s fifth offensive lineman to commit in the 2027 class. Georgia also has pledges from four-star Kesley Adams, DJ Dotson, Ty Johnson and Abram Eisenhower.

Kennedee Jackson Scouting Report

“Big-framed offensive tackle with projectable length and functional athleticism at the position. Measured in at 6-foot-5.5, 301 pounds at the Rivals camp in Nashville prior to his senior season. Has plus length with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. Added 20 pounds in a matter of months. Registers as a solid athlete in the combine setting. Emerged as a national recruit as a junior. Primarily lines up at left tackle for his high school team.

Fires off the ball as a drive blocker and gets a push in the run game. Shows pop in his hands at the point of attack and drives his feet once engaged. A quality functional mover. Can get to the second level and reach linebackers. Able to recover in pass protection and also shows a good anchor. Also plays defensive line, showing his athleticism on that side of the ball. Still developing his pass set technique, but has the movement skills to develop with coaching and reps.

Can also continue improving his pad level as a taller offensive tackle. Has the translatable tools to develop into a starting offensive tackle at the Power 4 level with the upside to be an all-league and NFL Draft talent. – Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings.