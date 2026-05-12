Georgia, Florida State reportedly set for neutral site game in 2028

Georgia and Florida State recently cancelled a home-and-home series set for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Those teams, however, are now back on for a neutral-site clash to begin the 2028 season according to On3’s Brett McMurphy.

After speaking with FSU athletics director Mike Alford, the Bulldogs and Seminoles plan to see each other in 2028 and there are several neutral sites possible.

“(Seven) cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando & Tampa – are in the running to host the game,” McMurphy tweeted.

Georgia and Florida State last met in the 2023 Orange Bowl. The Seminoles, who were denied a chance at the College Football Playoff after going 13-0 and winning the ACC, were decimated by opt outs. The Bulldogs made it ugly, beating FSU 63-3.

UGA went primarily to its backups in the second half of that game and eventually got to allow its walk-ons a chance to play. Both teams finished the season with 13-1 records, but each has gone in different directions since.

The Bulldogs have won two straight SEC championships and have made the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff in each season since. Florida State followed up the 2023 season with a 2-10 season, the program’s worst showing since 1974.

With nowhere to go but up, Florida State went 5-7 in 2025 after starting the season with a win over Alabama and showing considerable promise.