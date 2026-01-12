Georgia will have a new starting left tackle in 2025. After three seasons in Athens, Monroe Freeling is entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

He started 13 of 14 games at left tackle this season, playing 891 snaps. He started five games at left tackle for Georgia in 2024, the final five games of the season. That season saw him play a total of 679 snaps.

The South Carolina native was twice named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week in 2025. Oddly enough, one of those came after the one game he didn’t start. Freeling suffered a high-ankle sprain early in Georgia’s blowout win over Kentucky. He didn’t not practice the following week and did not start at Auburn, but he ended up playing 65 snaps in the 20-10 win over the Tigers and earned the honor. The second came after Georgia’s 35-7 thrashing of Texas in November.

Freeling entered his sophomore season in 2024 as the Bulldogs No. 3 offensive tackle. He rotated with Xavier Truss at right tackle and Earnest Greene at left tackle. When Greene was sidelined with a left shoulder injury, Freeling stepped in and helped Georgia win three straight games to end the regular season and the SEC Championship game.

As a prospect, the 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman was the nation’s No. 32 overall prospect and No. 5 offensive tackle per the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that included all four websites that published recruiting rankings. He was also the No. 1 player in South Carolina.

As for the On3 stand-alone rankings, Freeling was ranked even higher. Those rankings had him ranked as the No. 7 overall player in America and the No. 1 offensive tackle.

The Bulldogs are also awaiting a decision from Greene, who has starting experience at both left and right tackle. Rising sophomore Juan Gaston, who saw action at right guard and right tackle in 2025, is a candidate to step up and replace Freeling as well.