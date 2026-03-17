ATHENS, Ga. — One of Georgia’s most promising young players will miss his second spring with the program. Sophomore linebacker Zayden Walker will be sidelined until preseason camp after having offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum. Kirby Smart announced the news on Tuesday, the first day of UGA’s spring practice.

“He might be able to do some stuff at the end of spring,” Smart said.

The Schley County High School prospect played in 10 games as a true freshman. Most of his snaps came in the final six games of the season when Walker emerged as a weapon for the Bulldogs in their third-down package. He stepped into an edge-rusher role despite signing with Georgia as an inside linebacker.

Walker finished his first season of college ball with six total tackles. He had two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, he had eight total pressures and five quarterback hurries in his specialist role.

As a prospect, Walker earned the five-star label in the 2025 class. He was the No. 28 overall prospect per the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that includes all three websites that publish recruiting rankings. He was the nation’s top linebacker prospect and the No. 4 player in Georgia.

The good news for Georgia is that it is loaded at the inside linebacker position with a trio of five-stars ahead of Walker. Raylen Wilson is back for his senior season while Chris Cole and Justin Williams are entering their junior campaigns.

Walker’s absence will mean more snaps at inside linebacker for guys like AJ Kruah. Outside linebackers Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon also stand to grab a few more reps in Walker’s third-down role. Each of the aforementioned three players are entering their second seasons at Georgia.

The Bulldogs will hold 15 workouts over the next five weeks of spring camp. There will be 12 traditional practices and three scrimmages, including the annual G-Day game on April 18.