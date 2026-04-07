Georgia legacy Jake Wilkins is seeking a transfer after one season in the Bulldog program per On3’s Joe Tipton. He’s the son of UGA legend Dominique Wilkins and is coming off his freshman season in Athens.

Wilkins appeared in 32 games in his first season of college ball. He averaged a little over 10 minutes per game and finished the season with an average of 4.9 points per contest.

Wilkins’ minutes saw a downtick during SEC play, but he started the season with a ton of promise. He reached double digits in four of the first five games of his career. Wilkins’ collegiate debut saw him score 12 points. He then dropped 16 points and 15 points in the next two games, respectively. After a six-point showing in a win over Georgia Tech, the 6-foot-9 forward scored 14 points in a win over FAMU.

He reached double digits just one time after that, an 11-point showing in a win over Arkansas in January. The former four-star prospect helped Georgia win 20 games in the regular season. It was the second straight season that the Bulldogs finished the regular season with at 20 victories. UGA went 10-8 in SEC play and made the NCAA tournament as a No. 8 seed. It was blown out by St. Louis in the first round of the tournament, the second blowout in the opening round in the past two seasons.

As a prospect, Wilkins was seen as the No. 45 overall player in the country. He was the No. 11 small forward and the No. 4 player in Georgia per the Rivals Industry rankings, a weighted average that includes all three websites that publish recruiting rankings. He signed with Georgia out of Grayson High School.

Wilkins joins the likes of Jeremiah Wilkinson, Somto Cyril, Dylan James, and Jordan Ross as UGA players who have made their transfer plans known since the end of the season. Smurf Millender and Kareem Stagg have announced that they will be returning to Athens.