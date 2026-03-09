Georgia forward Kanon Catchings named SEC Player of the Week

Georgia sophomore forward Kanon Catchings has completed a week to remember. Catchings was named SEC Player of the Week in the final week of the regular season.

The BYU transfer posted two big games to help Georgia go 2-0 last week. Catchings scored 32 points and grabbed six rebounds to help Georgia upend No. 16 Alabama last Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum.

Catchings followed that up with another 23 points on the road in Starkville to help Georgia to a 102-96 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. He also grabbed six rebounds.

With Catchings’ recent play on the offensive end of the court, Georgia head coach Mike White gave Catchings praise for his work on the defensive end as well.

He called Tuesday’s performance one of Catchings’ best on the defensive end of the court.

“It’s just kind of coming together now, coming off his best game, hands down,” White told reporters last week. “He scored 32. He made seven threes and what have you in all these headlines. But if you really study the film, he was really solid defensively, too. He played with effort, had a run-down, a chase-down block shot. He’s blocking out his defensive rebound. Kanon has just gotten better and better.”

Georgia will get their SEC Tournament run going on Thursday night against the winner of Texas vs Ole Miss, who play on Wednesday.