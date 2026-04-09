Georgia forward Kareem Stagg arrested on misdemeanor charges

Kareem Stagg may be back for Georgia basketball next season, but he’s likely going to have to put in some extra running ahead of it, as the rising sophomore was arrested on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by Marc Weizer of the Athens-Banner Herald.

Stagg was booked in the Oconee County Jail in Watkinsville at 2:58 PM on April 8 on charges of speeding and driving without a license, both misdemeanors. He was subsequently released on a $1,245 bond following the incident at 3:48 PM.

A participant in all 33 games throughout the season and a starter of nine for Mike White and company, Stagg averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game over the course of the season, with a major upturn over the last ten games. Over that span, Stagg averaged almost 7 points per game, as well as 19.3 minutes per game.

Expectations high for Kareem Stagg next season

A national top 100 prospect out of IMG Academy, Kareem Stagg recently announced his return to the Bulldogs for his second season, and expectations are understandably high given his coach’s praise.

“He’s the only guy on our team that’s playing multiple positions,” White said. “The only guy that has to learn offensively and defensively all the nuances of everything we’re doing from the four. With what we do offensively and defensively at the four, it’s almost interchangeable at times with the two and the three. Then know everything we’re doing at the five. He really is playing four positions for us, and he’s 18 years old. It’s really incredible. He’s really detailed, he’s really smart, and he’s really talented. He’s going to be a heck of a player.”

Elsewhere in recent Georgia basketball news, the Dawgs have lost Jeremiah Wilkinson, Somto Cyril and Jackson McVey to the transfer portal since the season came to a close in the round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.