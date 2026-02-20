Georgia gets a gem from Joey Volchko, offensive outbreak

Athens, Ga – Georgia baseball continues to add its early-season momentum. The Bulldogs ran away with a 11-1 win over Samford on Friday afternoon.

The win gives the Bulldogs a 4-1 record. Georgia’s offense got rolling early on, and it stayed hot for the seven innings of play on Friday.

The Bulldogs cashed in on their opportunities. Georgia went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Georgia had nine hits on the day.

The ball jumped over the fence three times on Friday. Home runs from Henry Allen, Dylan Lujo and Kolby Branch helped pace the Bulldogs’ offense. Branch went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in. He also also scored two runs.

On the mound, Georgia got a strong outing from one of the new faces in its rotation on Friday. Stanford transfer Joey Volchko pitched six innings in his second start as a Bulldog.

Volchko got the win to move to 2-0 on the season. He struck out eight batters, allowed three hits and only one earned run. Volchko walked two Samford batters.

The Bulldogs is back on the field on Saturday afternoon for game two of the three game set against Samford. Game will begin at 2 p.m. Game three will start 1 p.m.