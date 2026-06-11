Georgia gets SEC TV window times for the 2026 football season

Georgia’s opponents are set. The when is still an ever-shifting puzzle that is beginning to come together.

Georgia and the rest of the SEC got their television slots for the 2026 football season. The first three games have game times already. Georgia kicks off the season with a 3 p.m. start against Tennessee State at Sanford Stadium.

Week two is a 12:45 p.m. start time at home against Western Kentucky. The first road game of the season will be a noon kickoff against Arkansas in Fayetteville.

The only other game time that is set in stone is the traditional 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Florida. That game is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2026.

The rest of the schedule now has a general time. The SEC named slots ‘early’, ‘ afternoon ‘, and ‘night’. The early slots constitute a noon or 1 p.m. kick time. Afternoon starts are the 3:30-4:30 p.m. The flex options stand for 3:30 or 6 p.m. kicks.

The night stands for 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. kickoff times.

Georgia will have flex options for its games against Oklahoma on Sept. 26, Ole Miss on Nov. 7, Missouri on Nov. 14, South Carolina on Nov. 14, and Georgia Tech on Nov. 28.

There will be an early kickoff for Georgia’s home game against Vanderbilt. Georgia will be looking at a night kickoff at Alabama on Oct. 10.

The lone afternoon start time will be against Auburn in Athens on Oct. 17.