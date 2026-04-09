Georgia guard Blue Cain to remain in Athens for senior season

Georgia will hold onto one of its veterans as Blue Cain’s intent to remain in Athens has been announced. Kanon Catchings, Smurf Millender and Kareem Stagg as players who have resigned with the Bulldogs.

Georgia has lost Jeremiah Wilkinson, Somto Cyril, Jake Wilkins, Dylan James and Jackson McVey in the transfer portal so far.

Cain, along with James, who has entered the transfer portal, has been one of Georgia’s longest tenured players. Cain has been a Bulldog since he signed out of high school, something that is rare in the current college basketball climate.

The former four-star signee scored 1,000 points in Athens, a feat he accomplished near the end of this season. Cain signed with Georgia as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. He was the No. 66 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

He and James both made announcements that they would return to Athens for their junior seasons around this time last year. Cain addressed his decision to return at the start of this season.

“I really value loyalty,” Cain said back September. “The staff’s been nothing but loyal to me since day one. So I just want to reciprocate it back to them.”

Cain was a key piece of Georgia’s team in 2025-2026. Cain averaged 13.1 points per game this season as a junior for Mike White and staff. Georgia made its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance after winning a program record 22 regular-season games.

Georgia fell to St. Louis in the round of 64 earlier this month. Cain scored six points in that loss.

The college basketball transfer portal opened on Tuesday and the Bulldogs will be in pursuit of more additions as well as holding onto key members of this year’s team, like Cain and others.