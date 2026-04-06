Georgia guard Jordan Ross is heading to the transfer portal

Georgia has lost another key contributor from this season’s team. Guard Jordan Ross is reportedly heading to the transfer portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Ross averaged 6.7 points per game this season as he helped Georgia to its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Bulldogs were bounced by St. Louis in the round of 64.

Ross played a few roles for the Bulldogs this season. He started 25 of the 35 games he played this season. Georgia was Ross’ second stop in his college career.

Ross began his career at St. Mary’s College. He averaged 8.3 points per game in his sophomore season with the Gaels before transferring to Georgia.

Ross joins Jeremiah Wilkinson, Somto Cyril, Dylan James, and Jackson McVey as members of this year’s Georgia team who have made their intentions of entering the transfer portal public to this point.

The transfer portal officially opens tomorrow and remains open until April 21.