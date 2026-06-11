Georgia has four players earn on All-American honors

Georgia continues to bask in the national sunlight as the Diamond Dawgs prepare for the College World Series. The Bulldogs have already arrived in Omaha ahead of their game against Texas on Saturday night.

The news of more accolades and awards awaited the Bulldogs when they arrived. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named four Georgia players to All-America teams on Thursday.

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson and third baseman Tre Phelps were named to the first team. Pitcher Caden Aoki was named to the second team and Joey Volchko was named to the third team.

Jackson won the SEC’s triple crown, leading the conference in batting average, home runs and runs batted in. He hit .396, hit 31 home runs and drove in 86 runs. Jackson also stole 26 bases.

Jackson is one of only three players in Division 1 history to have at least 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in the same season.

Phelps hit .364 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI in 61 games. Aoki is 9-1 with a 4.04 ERA and three saves. He has made 19 appearances, including eight starts. Volchko was Georgia’s top starter. He went 10-2 with a 4.07 ERA.

Georgia will open its run for a national championship with its first game in pool play on Saturday night against Texas at 8 p.m. in Omaha.