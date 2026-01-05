Georgia hoops climbs up a few slots in the latest AP Poll

Georgia basketball continues to grab the national spotlight. The Bulldogs have moved up in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Mike White-led team is number 18 in this week’s polls, up from 23 last week.

Georgia’s program has reached its highest basketball ranking in 23 years. The Bulldogs were as high as number 15 back in the 2002-2003 season.

Georgia earned its first SEC win of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs had to survive a late-game blunder and come back against Auburn at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday.

Georgia held off the Tigers 104-100 in overtime. The Bulldogs will hit the road on Tuesday night. They’ll face the now unranked defending national champions, Florida in Gainesville at 7 p.m on the SEC Network.

The Bulldogs know they have to clean up a few things going into the road game against the Gators.

“We’ll fly around,” White told reporters on Saturday. “We’ll play hard and be prepared. This team’s got a pretty healthy level of intrinsic confidence, and you’ll need that to be competitive down there against a team that’s coming off a national championship. We’ve got to be better on the defensive glass to have any chance. I know that. It’s a great opportunity for us. We’ll have fun with it.”