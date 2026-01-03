Georgia hoops survive overtime to win SEC opener over Auburn

ATHENS, GA – No. 23-ranked Georgia basketball opened SEC play with a bang on Saturday. The Bulldogs defeated Auburn 104-100 in overtime inside Stegman Coliseum to open conference play.

The Bulldogs moved to 13-1 on the season with the win. Georgia has led the nation in scoring for much of the first half of the season.

They answered a few questions on whether or not their style of play would translate to the next portion of the schedule.

The Key Moment

Auburn sent the game took a 3-point shot with about 5 seconds remaining in the game and was fouled. The shooter, Keyshawn Hall, made two of three, and the rebound found Kevin Overton, who got a buzzer-beating shot off that sent the game to overtime.

In overtime, Auburn held a 98-96 lead when a limping Jeremiah Wilkinson nailed a 3-pointer. Somto Cyril blocked two shots on the next Auburn possession. Wilkinson hit another 3-pointer to give Georgia a four-point lead.

The Bulldogs held on to that lead to earn the thrilling win.

The Key Performance

Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson again was a scoring machine. He finished the night with 31 points. Wilkinson was a key part of the late first-half surge mentioned above. He had 18 points at the half.

Wilkinson has been Georgia’s leading scorer for much of the season. Smurf Millender gave the Bulldogs 24 points off the bench on Saturday.

The Takeaway

Georgia’s size offensively won’t be the issue that everyone wondered if it would be. The Bulldogs’ backcourt still got the shots they wanted. Wilkinson, Jordan Ross and Smurf Millender were able to have a similar impact to what they’ve done all season.

All three players made big plays at the rim against the much taller Auburn backcourt on Saturday. Georgia has a potentially dynamic scorer in Wilkinson.

What’s Next?

Georgia will continue SEC play against defending national champions Florida in Gainesville on Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.



