Georgia jumps again in recruiting rankings after latest commitments

Georgia has moved up the board again in the Rivals 2027 Football Team Recruiting Rankings. In the last two days, Georgia has added three commitments.

The Bulldogs flipped four-star wide receiver Jamir Dean from Penn State. Later on Monday night, Georgia landed three-star defensive lineman Marcellus Young Casario.

On Tuesday night, Georgia landed three-star defensive lineman Antwan McKoy. McKoy had been a long-time target for Tray Scott. He took his official visit earlier this month.

The Bulldogs kept working and got him in the boat on Tuesday night. The culture in Athens won him over.

“The culture, the coaching and just seeing guys show up ready to work all stood out [at Georgia],” McKoy told Rivals Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons. “I loved the energy of the coaching staff and how the team plays together.”

The latest run has moved Georgia close to the top 10 of the rankings. The Bulldogs ended last week at No. 17.

Entering Wednesday, Georgia is the No. 12-ranked recruiting class. The Bulldogs have 17 commits to this point with a score of 90.362.

The Bulldogs are still working, as there are a few key decisions on the horizon. Three-star wide receiver Majay Thompson is set to commit on Friday. He is deciding between the Bulldogs, Florida State and Wake Forest.

Next week, four-star cornerback Jayden Aparicio-Bailey will decide between Clemson and Georgia . The Bulldogs recently added RPM Predictions for four-star safety Adryan Cole, who was on an official visit last weekend.

Georgia is still fighting for five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland and four-star Tae Walden, among others.