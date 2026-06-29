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Georgia land another power bat and an pitcher in transfer portal

Jeremy Johnson
Jeremy Johnson@JeremyO_Johnson
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Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson before Georgia’s game against Arkansas in the SEC tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Al., on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Georgia continues to add to the 2027 roster now that its full attention has turned toward the transfer portal after the Bulldogs’ run in Omaha has come to an end.

The Bulldogs have done some strong work already this transfer cycle.

Georgia landed former Oregon star Naulivou Lauaki Jr. on Monday evening. Lauaki chose Georgia over Mississippi State and Florida.

He hit .321, 14 home runs and drove in 37 runs in 2025. The Ducks lost in the NCAA Super Regionals to Texas.

Lauaki is a first baseman by trade. He came to college as the No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher in Utah. He is expected to step in and help Georgia’s home run production in 2027. The Bulldogs led college baseball in home runs for the last two seasons.

Georgia got its third addition of the day a few hours later. Georgia has also landed Wichita State pitcher Matt Cuccias.

Cuccias transferred to Wichita State from Glendale Community College. He started 20 games there before stepping in at Wichita State and started 15 games in 2026. Cuccias went 4-3 with an 3.53 ERA.

Cuccias had 76 strikeouts in 74 innings.

Georgia will be looking to replace a few key pieces of the rotation in 2027 as Joey Volchko, Dylan Vigue and Caden Aoki could be looking toward the next steps.

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