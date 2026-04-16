Georgia lands 4-star big man David Ugonna Ike

Georgia has added its first player from outside the program this offseason. The Bulldogs have signed 2026 big man David Ugonna Ike.

The 6-foot-11 big man announced that he committed and signed with the Bulldogs on Thursday morning. Ugonna Ike was the No. 279 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

He spent his high school days at the NBA Academy Africa in Owerri. Georgia has lost both of its big men from this past season’s team.

Somto Cyril entered the transfer portal and has since landed at Miami. Jackson McVey also entered the transfer portal after not playing a game for Georgia in 2025-2026. That duo joined Jeremiah Wilkinson, Jake Wilkins and Dylan James in the transfer portal.

Justin Abson has graduated. The Bulldogs have announced resignings for Smurf Millender, Kareem Stagg, Blue Cain and Kanon Catchings since the transfer portal opened.

The transfer portal will close on April 21.