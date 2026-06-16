Georgia lands commitment from 3-star DL Antwan McKoy

Georgia continues to add to the defensive line in the class of 2027. Three-star Antwan McKoy announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

Georgia landed three-star Marcellus Young Casario on Monday night. McKoy joined the class that already has Young Casario and Waylon Wooten on board.

McKoy was in Athens for his official visit during the first weekend of official visits back on May 29. Georgia has recruited McKoy for a long time.

Tray Scott has made McKoy feel like a major priority as Georgia battled South Carolina and Miami for the three-star defensive lineman. He’s felt at home with Georgia for a long time.

He has stated as much to DawgsHQ throughout the process.

“It felt natural, like I was at home; I felt wanted,” McKoy told DawgsHQ back on Jan. 19.

Georgia’s relationships stood out for McKoy.

“They all have great energy and really do care about recruiting,” McKoy said in January. “Relationships are everything (at Georgia).”

McKoy felt honored that Georgia was recruiting as hard as they were. He knew of the pedigree the Bulldogs have for developing players.

“It tells me that I’m one of the elites and that I can join a team full of them,” McKoy said in January.