Georgia lands commitment from 4-star OL Miller Westerfield

Georgia has another big addition to the 2027 recruiting class on Friday in the form of Roswell (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Miller Westerfield.

The four-star has committed to the in-state school, giving Georgia its 18th commit in the class. Westerfield chose Georgia over LSU and Tennessee.

The Roswell star was in Athens for an official visit back on June 12. He’d been to Georgia a few times throughout his recruitment.

Georgia checked all the boxes. Westerfield grew up a fan of Georgia football.

“They’ve done a great job since they offered me as far as like making sure I’m taken care of, checking up on me,” Westerfield told DawgsHQ earlier this year. “Growing up in a place like Roswell, everybody’s a Georgia fan. They went back to back, and it was the biggest news. There wasn’t a day you weren’t hearing about it for a long time. You go to a place like Athens, and you can really feel the connection.”

For Westerfield, Georgia made a convincing case for life after football as well.

“He talks a lot about the business side of it,” Westerfield said. “After you leave Georgia, the connections you have will never go away. When people hear that you went to Georgia or see that you’ve gone, that you were at Georgia, you have recognition. The degree means something. Their knowing that you play football means that you’re really working for it.”

Westerfield also took note of Georgia’s development of offensive linemen. The Bulldogs showed him the growth of the current group of offensive linemen.

Westerfield took that to heart as well.

“You can tell he wants to send these boys to the next level,” Westerfield said. “He wants to play players in the NFL. He’s taking these people where they want to go.”