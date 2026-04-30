Georgia lands commitment from 4-star TE Jaxon Dollar

Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar is a Georgia commit. The No. 19 overall prospect in the Rivals Rankings, Dollar chose Georgia over Notre Dame, Miami and others on Thursday night. Dollar was on campus for G-Day back on April 18.

The four-star tight end is Georgia’s eighth commit in the class of 2027. He is the highest third-ranked commit in Georgia’s class behind five-stars Kemon Spell and Donte Wright.

Georgia made a strong push over the last few months. Dollar has been in communication with Georgia tight end coach Todd Hartley as much as anyone in the last few months.

Georgia pushed for Jaxon Dollar hard

Hartley has made a major impression on Dollar. The connection goes beyond the football field with Dollar and Hartley.

“Me, him and my mom all have a group chat,” Dollar told DawgsHQ back on March 9. “He’s texting in it almost every day, seeing how we are, and seeing if we need anything, how we’re doing. I like him a lot. He’s been, he’s been really pushing…It shows how much, how much of a priority I am for Georgia. It shows that he wants me on that roster really bad.”

Georgia’s tight end legacy was also an attractive piece of the puzzle for Dollar. Georgia is also stacked with elite talent from recent recruiting classes. Dollar is intrigued by the competition and the multiple roles the long list of tight ends play in Georgia’s offense.

“Seeing their past tight ends, it shows me how they’ve transformed them into being some of the best in the league right now,” Dollar said back in March. “So I feel like me, if, if that’s where I go, that, that could be like the best, the best move for me… I just know that they’re going to make them the best, and they’re going to play the best.”