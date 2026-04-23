Georgia lands commitment from St. Bonaventure transfer Andrew Osasuyi

Georgia basketball continues to reshuffle in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs have landed the pledge of former St. Bonaventure center Andrew Osasuyi on Thursday.

Osasuyi averaged 3.3 points per game, 2.2 rebounds per game, and a team-high 1.7 blocks per game in 2025-2026 as a true freshman. He played 12.1 minutes per game. He signed with after coming to the United States from Magenta, Italy.

Osasuyi helped Italy’s U20 team to the 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket Gold Medal with 7.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists over seven games.

Osasuyi fills another hole for Georgia in the front court at 6-foot-9. The Bulldogs lost Somto Cyril to the transfer portal earlier this month. Cyril has since landed at Miami for his junior season.

Cyril was one of the premier shot blockers in the SEC in 2025-2026. He averaged 2.2 blocks per game this past season. Freshman Jackson McVey also transferred from the program, while Justin Abson graduated. Osasuyi could be counted on to recreate some of that production. Georgia also added 2026 signee David Ugonna Ike this month as well.

The Bulldogs also added Penn State guard Freddie Dillon and St. Louis forward Brady Dunlap in the transfer portal this month.