Georgia lands commitment of 2026 power forward Hakeem Weems

For the second straight day, Georgia basketball has added to its roster from the high school ranks. Georgia landed the commitment of IMG Academy power forward Hakeem Weems on Wednesday afternoon.

Georgia landed point guard Donovan Williams on Tuesday.

Weems comes to Georgia as a 6-foot-10 power forward prospect. He is originally from Georgia. Marietta was his hometown before making the move to IMG Academy.

Georgia has mixed and matched between the transfer portal and the high school class this offseason. Weems is the third commit in the 2026 class for Georgia this offseason. He joins Williams and center David Ugonna Ike.

Georgia also added five additions in the transfer portal. That group includes Penn State transfer Freddie Dilone, New Mexico Junior College Kemauri Millender, Saint Louis forward Brady Dunlap, St. Bonaventure center Andrew Osasuyi and Ole Miss forward James Scott.