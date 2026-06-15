Georgia lands commitment of 2027 DL Marcellus Young Casario

Georgia has landed a big target in Halifax (NS) three-star defensive lineman Marcellus Young Casario following his official visit over the weekend.

Young Casario added his offer from Georgia back in the fall. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott has made Young Casario a major priority throughout his recruitment.

Scott and Young Casario communicate multiple times a week. The Rabun-Gap Nacoochee star has had his eyes on Georgia since he picked up the offer.

Georgia made a major impression on Marcellus Young Casario quickly

The Bulldogs have checked a lot of boxes for a long time. He loved the atmosphere the moment he set foot in it during his trip in the fall and when he came back to watch spring practice earlier this year.

“The atmosphere is unbelievable in Athens,” Young Casario told DawgsHQ back on June 3. “I also went there for two more visits. Those are both excellent as well. They were practices. It was good just seeing how the team works, and kind of the environment of the program. The program has a rich history as well. I love my relationships with the coaches. They’re excellent coaches, and I’m very excited for it (the visit).”

Young Casario has a lot of respect for Georgia as a program. The Bulldogs’ pedigree and consistency in recruiting him have stood out.

“I think that was my eighth offer, and probably my biggest one,” Young Casario said. “It was one of the offers I was really excited about. I love the school. I love what they have going on, very consistent, and it’s just awesome. It was an awesome atmosphere, so it was good to get that… Everything is really close. It’s probably going to come down to a few things, but I love them, and I had the longest relationship with them.”

Young Casario is the second defensive lineman to commit to the Bulldogs in the class of 2027. Grayson (Ga.) three-star Waylon Wooten committed to the Bulldogs last month.

Georgia has already landed four-star wide receiver Jamir Dean on Monday.