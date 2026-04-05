Georgia lands commitment of 2027 OL Abram Eisenhower

Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes three-star offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower didn’t feel the need to wait any longer. He wanted to be at Georgia. The Bulldogs also wanted him.

Now, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs publicly. Eisenhower was in Athens on Thursday for a visit.

He was sold and has been for a while. Eisenhower grew up a Georgia fan. Georgia has been in hot pursuit for some time. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made a stop in Valdosta during the contact period and the Bulldogs have been trending toward landing Eisenhower since that visit. Eisenhower has communicated heavily with Georgia’s staff in the time since.

The bond with the program runs deep as well. He grew up loving the Bulldogs.

“I grew up a Georgia fan, so it’s always been a dream to be a dawg,” Eisenhower said on Thursday.

The practice culture in Athens also grabbed Eisenhower’s attention. He felt the Bulldogs carried a lot of intensity and detail when it came to their work on the practice field.

“Something that’s always stood out to me is the winning culture and the atmosphere,” Eisenhower told DawgsHQ. “Coach Ed (Kugbila), Coach Phil, and Coach Searels have always had a lot of energy and enthusiasm, and that stands out to me a lot.”

Eisenhower is Georgia’s third offensive line commit in the class of 2027. The Lowndes star joins four-star Kelsey Adams and recent commit Ty Johnson as members of the 2027 class so far.

Eisenhower will likely join the Bulldogs as a guard or center after playing tackle for most of his high school career. He will be back for his official visit on May 15.