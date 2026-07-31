Georgia lands commitment of 4-star safety Seth Williams

Georgia’s momentum on the recruiting trail continues with the commitment of Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside four-star safety Seth Williams on Friday night. Williams is the Bulldogs’ 20th commit in the class of 2027 and second safety, joining four-star Adryan Cole.

The Lakeside star chose the in-state Bulldogs over Clemson after weeks of deliberation and thought. Williams was originally set to commit in the first week of July. He pushed things back and weighed his options.

Williams committed to Clemson once. He picked the Tigers back on March 24. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers continued to chase Williams.

Georgia jumped into the race in the spring. Williams made a stop in Athens during his official visits. He was in Athens on June 12.

The Bulldogs’ culture made an impression on Williams. He appreciated how Georgia sticks to its standards no matter the player.

“Hard, you heard that word ‘hard’ tossed around all day (on the official visit),” Williams said. “It’s going to be hard if you don’t like hard, just don’t come… At the end of the day, it’s Georgia and Georgia is not going to change the standard for nobody. Not a Five Star plus recruit, not the number one player in the country recruit, it doesn’t matter who you are. They’re not changing what they have going on for one player. So they’re always going to continue to coach you hard. Nobody will get treated better than another man. Everybody will get the same development.”

Seth Williams gravitated toward Georgia’s coaches

Georgia’s coaches also made a major impression off the field. Williams built connections with Georgia’s staff as people over the last few months.

“Everything (stood out),” Williams told DawgsHQ after his official visit. “Really just like being able to be in that atmosphere again, just being around everybody, my mom, my dad, my brother, my cousin get to come. Everybody just get to be around and see what I truly see. Coach Smart and Coach T-Rob and Coach (Andrew) Thacker and coach Donte (Williams) really getting out of their comfort zone. Everybody’s just getting out of their coaching zone and just being regular people, family, friends. It was nice and cool to see.”