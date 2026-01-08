Georgia lands commitment of DL Auburn transfer Amaris Williams

Georgia has added to its defense via the transfer portal once again. The Bulldogs have landed the pledge of former Auburn defensive lineman Amaris Williams.

Williams was in Athens on Tuesday for an official visit. The Bulldogs made the impression they needed to and locked up the former Tigers’ defensive lineman after the visit.

Georgia will be replacing Christen Miller, after he announced his decision to make a jump into the NFL Draft earlier this week.

Williams comes to Athens after picking up nine tackles and two sacks in his sophomore season at Auburn. Georgia recruited Williams out of high school. He originally signed with the Tigers as a four-star recruit. The Clinton, North Carolina native was committed to Florida before flipping to Auburn.

He was talking with Georgia in the recruiting process, but never had the chance to get on campus. That was something that was on his mind going into this trip.

“Georgia will get my first visit,” Williams told On3 back on Jan. 4. “I ended up not visiting them in high school after thinking about it, but I will be there on Jan. 5th or 6th. I will be there soon.”

Williams joins Clemson safety Khalil Barnes as Georgia’s defensive additions so far in the transfer portal. The portal will close Jan. 15.