Georgia lands commitment of No. 1 RB Kemon Spell

It feels safe to consider this past junior weekend in Athens a success for the Georgia Bulldogs, as news came on Monday afternoon that Kirby Smart’s squad has secured the commitment of the nation’s No. 1 running back Kemon Spell.

A 5-foot-10, 210 pound ball carrier from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Spell ranks as the nation’s no. 3 overall prospect, regardless of position, in the Class of 2027 per the Rivals300.

“It’s a great school, great program,” Spell told DawgsHQ. “They’re great at football. As soon as I got the offer, they showed me love right off the rip. That’s something I always look for when I go places.”

Spell burst onto the national scene following his sophomore season, when he rushed 157 times for 1,681 yards and 24 touchdowns. This past season, he kept the heat on once again, totaling more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns through his first six games.

Spell, who is the top player in the Keystone State, was a one-time Penn State pledge, having committed his services during the tenure of James Franklin. He reopened his process in October of last year, over a year after his initial commitment.

Georgia offered just before he reopened his recruitment.

With Spell, the Bulldogs now hold the commitments of two running backs in the Class of 2027, with three-star Macon County running back Noah Parker having committed in November.

The Rivals Scouting Report on Kemon Spell

“All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the home run. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.” – Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout