The Georgia Bulldogs are back on the board for the Class of 2027, with four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier of Texas powerhouse Ryan High announcing his commitment on Friday evening.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 197 overall prospect, Nussmeier is the No. 16 overall quarterback in the cycle per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is the No. 30 prospect in the Lone Star State for the Class of 2027, as well.

“The staff has been great to me,” he said to Rivals at the Elite11. “Coach Bobo and Streeter, I think, do a great job with the quarterbacks. I’ve been to Georgia a lot and I really like it. I could definitely see myself fitting in their program.”

Nussmeier has been a key target for Georgia for a few years. He’s been on campus multiple times even as Georgia seemed to prioritize other targets. He was in Athens the day 2028 commit Jayden Wade announced his pledge as Georgia defeated Texas. Things intensified quickly after Georgia missed on four-star Peter Bourque, who landed with Virginia Tech last month.

Athens won over Colton Nussmeier

Nussmeier kept coming back to Georgia. The Bulldogs kept recruiting him. There were family connections to consider.

Nussmeier’s older brother, Garrett Nussmeier, was the quarterback at LSU. Georgia was an interested party in his brother’s recruitment as well. Nussmeier’s father, Doug Nussmeier, worked together at Alabama.

The opportunity to develop at Georgia intrigued Nussmeier. The atmosphere and culture also kept bringing him back to Athens.

“What stood out to me before my visit was the atmosphere, and I love the way the coaches coach,” Nussmeier said in April. “I have been to Georgia a couple of times, so nothing really is new to me, but what stood out to me was just the culture and how they run everything. I thought there was a good amount of fans for just a spring game. Their culture is great…It’s all about Georgia Football in Athens,” Nussmeier said. “I had a great time and definitely like Georgia.”