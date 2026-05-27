The Georgia Bulldogs are keeping things in-state with their latest pickup, adding three-star defensive lineman Waylon Wooten to the fold for the Class of 2027.

A product of Grayson, Georgia’s Grayson High School, Wooten ranks as the nation’s No. 976 overall prospect in the cycle per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is the No. 93 defensive lineman per the same metric, as well as the No. 104 overall prospect in the Peach State for the rising senior class.

It’s not unfair to say this one has been a long-time in the making, as Kirby Smart and company have long been involved for his services and have played host multiple times to the in-state defender.

“Georgia is always great,” Wooten told Rivals’ Chad Simmons of the Bulldogs last fall. “I’ve probably been to 10 games at Georgia already. Tray Scott is my dog—he’s a great coach, and I like how him and the staff develop players. Georgia prepares you for life. You go in a young man and come out a man. They recruit me hard and they make me feel at home.”

In addition to his affinity for the coaches and atmosphere in Athens, Wooten has made known that he’s seeking something very important, and it’s not money at the next level.

“Football and academics come first. NIL matters, but I’m focused on getting developed and making plays,” he told Simmon at that time. “NIL will come if I do what I’m supposed to do. That’s not going to be the main thing for me.”

Waylon Wooten is the eighth commitment of the 2027 cycle for the Bulldogs. He is the lone defensive line commit on the list for Georgia as the summer visit season begins to take off. He becomes the second defensive pledge, joining three-star linebacker Temorris Campbell of Miami Carol City High.