In the world of NIL, plenty of things can go sideways in the world of college football recruiting, even when it comes to legacies. But for Georgia and Ty Johnson, it isn’t one of those stories, as the three-star offensive tackle announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Saturday morning.

A product of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina’s Lucy Beckham High School, the 6-foot-6, 280 pound offensive tackle becomes the seventh commitment of the cycle for Kirby Smart and company.

Johnson ranks as the nation’s No. 487 overall prospect in the Class of 2027 per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is the No. 40 ranked offensive tackle in the country and No. 10 overall prospect in the Palmetto State per the same metric.

The son of 1993 Georgia offensive line signee Travis Johnson, it didn’t take long for the younger Johnson to decide that following in his father’s footsteps was the right move after adding the Dawgs to his sheet in January.

“The offer meant a lot. It was pretty surreal,” told DawgsHQ following the news that he was a wanted man in the Classic City.

But Georgia coaches made the pursuit about much more than just Johnson’s legacy status.

“One thing that has always stuck out about Georgia is the intensity that they practice at, and it is obvious when you see them play games and why they win,” Johnson told DawgsHQ earlier this week. “They are also always watching and very consistent in their recruiting process, which is really stuck out to me, and it’s something that I really love.”

Now, he’ll have the opportunity to follow through on the plan he laid out to On3’s Chad Simmons in late February.

“I don’t want it to drag out,” Johnson said at that time. “I want to build strong relationships and really know the guys I’ll be playing with. I’m hoping to commit this spring. I want to take a few visits, get it done, and then take one official visit to the school I’m committed to.”

Ty Johnson becomes the second offensive lineman commit of the cycle for the Bulldogs, joining four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams. Johnson selected the Dawgs over the likes of South Carolina, UNC, Nebraska, and Duke.





