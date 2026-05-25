Georgia lands No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament, set to host

Georgia baseball’s road to Omaha begins in Athens. The Bulldogs earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with their SEC Tournament Championship win over the weekend.

The Bulldogs were selected as the No. 3 overall seed behind UCLA and Georgia Tech on Monday as the NCAA Tournament bracket was released.

That seed gives Georgia the right to host this weekend’s regionals at Foley Field. If Georgia advances out of the double-elimination mini-tournament over the weekend, the Bulldogs will host a super regional, which acts as a weekend series against a winner of a regional hosted by a team ranked 9-16.

Georgia’s region will consist of Long Island, Liberty and Boston College. Georgia will open with Long Island in their first game.

Georgia flashed dominance all season

Georgia finished the season with a 46-12 record overall in the third season under SEC Coach of the Year, Wes Johnson.

The Bulldogs were led by Golden Spikes semifinalist, SEC Player of the Year, and SEC triple crown winner Daniel Jackson at the plate all season long. The Bulldogs’ list of accolades is a long one. Georgia only lost one SEC series all season. That was a two-out-of-three loss to Florida in April.

The last 12 games resulted in 11 wins for Georgia. The Bulldogs then added three more wins in Hoover at the SEC Tournament over the weekend.

While Georgia has it sights set on reaching Omaha and winning a national championship, the Bulldogs have been in a super regional and a regional in the last two years.

Wes Johnson admitted that the SEC Tournament title is a coveted and hard title to win, and he will cherish it.

“I remember looking back at when I was at Mississippi State and Arkansas,” Johnson told reporters after the game on Sunday. “We had chances to do it and going, wow, it’s almost harder to accomplish one of those than it is probably to get to Omaha at times just because the league is so unforgiving, and man, nobody in this league lets you up off the mat if you are stumbling or falling down. It’s really, really hard to do. I don’t know how many teams have done this, but it’s really hard to do.”