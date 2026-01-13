Georgia lands Oklahoma CB transfer Gentry Williams

Georgia has once again added to the secondary in the transfer portal as former Oklahoma cornerback Gentry Williams has committed to the Bulldogs.

Williams was on campus for a visit on Sunday. He joins former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes as Georgia’s third defensive back to commit during the transfer portal window. Barnes committed to Georgia on Sunday after an official visit on Saturday. Georgia also landed safety Ja’Marley Riddle and Braylon Conley last week.

Williams signed with Oklahoma as the No. 78 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. The former four-star has tallied 47 tackles and four interceptions during his time in Norman.

Williams played a lot for Oklahoma in his first two years on campus. He did not play in 2024 due to an injury. He only had 10 tackles in 2025 after fighting more injuries.

Williams joins a cornerback group that already has Ellis Robinson IV and Demello Jones set to return as starters. Dominick Kelly also saw snaps in 2025. Senior three-year starter Daylen Everette is out of eligibility after being a key piece of Georgia’s secondary.

Williams came into college as a safety; the Bulldogs could choose to deploy him in the back end as the safety spots have been an early priority for Georgia in this transfer portal window.