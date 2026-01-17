Georgia has landed a 2026 quarterback afterall. The Bulldogs have gained a commitment from Oregon signee Bryson Beaver.

The No. 194 overall prospect in the 2026 Rivals Industry Rankings. Beaver signed with Oregon, enrolled in December, but jumped in the transfer portal after Oregon landed former five-star and two-year starter at Nebraska, Dylan Raiola.

The Ducks’ starting quarterback, Dante Moore, also announced that he would be returning to Eugene for his redshirt junior season.

Beaver joins Georgia’s quarterback room, which has Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi, Ryan Montgomery, Colter Ginn and Hezikiah Millender remaining in the fold.

Georgia had five-star Jared Curtis committed for much of the cycle. The nation’s number one high school quarterback flipped his pledge to Vanderbilt ahead of the early signing period.

Georgia has looked to add to the 2026 class at the quarterback position. Beaver has fallen into the Bulldogs’ laps.

Georgia has the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankings, Jayden Wade, already committed.

Beaver vaulted up the rankings in the summer. He pushed into the top 300 after a strong performance at the Elite 11 out in Los Angeles. He grabbed the attention of Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power.

Bryson Beaver Scouting Summary

“Bryson Beaver entered the Elite 11 Finals as one of the hottest quarterbacks in the country. He was exceptional at his Elite 11 regional, received offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, and Alabama in a matter of days, and backed off his commitment to Boise State. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder validated his status as an off-season riser with his showing at the Elite 11 Finals. Beaver looked like one of the more talented prospects on hand. We felt his arm took a backseat to nobody in attendance. The Southern California native has explosive arm power that effortlessly delivers from multiple slots and platforms. Aside from perhaps Dia Bell, no other Elite 11 Finalist is a more creative passer. While others may have been more consistent over the three days, we didn’t see anyone make more high-level throws. Beaver put it all together on Day 3, turning in perhaps the most impressive 7-on-7 session we saw, making several big-time passes while throwing for five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Currently a four-star prospect for On3, Beaver committed to Oregon following the event.”