Georgia lands Penn State guard Freddie Dilione

Georgia has made its first splash in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs have landed Penn State guard Freddie Dilione. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz first reported the signing. Dilione averaged 14 points per game for the Nittany Lions.

Dilione is the second addition for Georgia on Thursday. The Bulldogs also landed 2026 4-Star big man David Ugonna Ike. The Bulldogs lost their leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, to the transfer portal earlier this month.

Georgia also lost Somto Cyril to Miami, and Jake Wilkins, Dylan James, and Jackson McVay to the transfer portal. The Bulldogs will have some of their key depth returning next season: Smurf Millender, Blue Cain, Kanon Catchings, and Kareem Stagg. The transfer portal closes on April 21st.