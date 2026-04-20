Georgia lands Saint Louis transfer forward Brady Dunlap

Georgia added a familiar face to its roster on Monday in the transfer portal. Saint Louis rising junior forward Brady Dunlap has committed and signed with Georgia on Monday. Dunlap spent one season with Saint Louis, which eliminated Georgia in the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament. The Bilikins defeated Georgia 102-77 back on March 19.

Dunlap began his career at St. John’s after signing with the Red Storm. He was the No. 100 overall prospect in the On3 Rankings in the class of 2023.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward averaged 7 points per game. He averaged 17 minutes per game. Dunlap came off the bench mostly last season.

He started two games. Dunlap adds to Georgia’s 3-point shooting potential. He shot 45.5 percent from behind the 3-point line last season.

Georgia has already added guard Freddie Dillione from Penn State last week. Georgia also added Kamauri Millender. The Bulldogs also added a 2026 commit in the form of David Ugonna Ike.

Mike White’s staff also retained Blue Cain, Kanon Catchings, Kareem Stagg and Smurf Millender. The Bulldogs have lost Jeremiah Wilkinson, Jake Wilkins, Somto Cyril, Dylan James and Jackson McVey to the transfer portal this spring.

The transfer portal will close on Tuesday.