Georgia lands South Carolina pitcher Riley Goodman in transfer portal

Georgia’s hot streak in the transfer portal continued on Tuesday with the addition of former South Carolina right-handed pitcher Riley Goodman.

Goodman is Georgia’s fifth right-handed pitcher transfer commit. The Bulldogs have already landed Luke Howe (Long Beach State), Matthew Cuccias (Wichita State), Christofer Cespedes (Maryland) and Cooper Walls (Florida).

Goodman was a bit of a swing player in South Carolina’s pitching staff in 2026. He made seven starts. One of those starts was on opening day for South Carolina against Northern Kentucky. Goodman went 3.2 innings, struck out five, and allowed no runs back on Feb. 13.

Overall, Goodman pitched in 12 games in 2026. Goodman pitched 22 innings and struck out 25 hitters in those innings.

Georgia will be looking to replace a big chunk of its pitching production from the 2026 team that made the program’s first College World Series since 2008.

Starters Joey Volchko, Dylan Vigue and Caden Aoki, as well as Kenny Ishikawa, are all expected to move on for the professional ranks. Vigue and Aoki were seniors in 2026.