Georgia lands three on preseason Walter Camp All-American teams

The preseason hype for Georgia football is underway. The month of July gets rolling tomorrow. The first of the preseason All-American teams has surfaced.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation put out its preseason All-American teams on Tuesday. Georgia had three players represented across the three teams.

Junior safety KJ Bolden was named to the first team. Bolden signed with Georgia as a former five star out of Buford in the class of 2024. He took over as a starter immedaiately and is entering his third season as a starter in Athens. Bolden totaled 76 total tackles and two interceptions in 2025.

Senior center Drew Bobo was named to the second-team All-American team. Bobo started 11 games in 2025. Bobo was injured in Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech in December. He missed the rest of the 2025 season.

Bobo is looking to return early in the 2026 season after missing all of Georgia’s spring practice earlier this year.

Redshirt sophomore Ellis Robinson IV was also named to the second team. Robinson had a breakout season in 2025. He also led the SEC in interceptions with four on the season. The former five-star had 20 tackles on the season.

Georgia will open the 2026 season against Tennessee State on Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. at Sanford Stadium.