Georgia lands transfer RB Dante Dowdell: 'It's the place to be'

Georgia has added another college veteran via the transfer portal. This one comes in the form of former Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell.

Dowdell ran for 560 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 in Lexington. He ran for 614 yards and 12 touchdowns in his sophomore season at Nebraska in 2024. Dowdell spent his freshman season at Oregon after signing as a four-star recruit.

He was in Athens earlier this week. Dowdell was blown away by the culture in Athens as well as the opportunity to take his game to the NFL someday.

“You can’t really beat them, if you want to go to the NFL, that’s the place to be,” Dowdell told DawgsHQ.

Dowdell feels that Georgia is an opportunity to showcase his skill set on a big stage. The Bulldogs have two running backs with starting experience returning in Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens.

Dowdell is okay with the competition. The opportunity to go fight for a playoff run and a championship stands out to the rising senior.

“Everybody wants to be a number one back,” Dowdell said. “Going in there, it’s going to be competition… Them being Georgia and playing in those playoff games. The longer you play, the more you get seen. It really gives you a good chance of getting to the league.”

Dowdell feels he gives Georgia a little bit of a different type of running back than Frazier and Bowens.

“I’m a bigger guy,” Dowdell said. “I’m a different style running back than the other two guys that are there. I think the room will mesh together well.”