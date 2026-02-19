Georgia LB Chris Cole releases statement regarding arrest on misdemeanor traffic charges

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole was arrested Wednesday night on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and speeding-maximum limits. He was released on $26 bond roughly 40 minutes after being booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail.

Cole wasted little time in commenting on the situation. He took to instagram to release a statement less than 24 hours later.

“I want to address the situation from yesterday in Athens,” Cole wrote. “I recognize the seriousness of this matter and the responsibility that comes with representing the University of Georgia and our football program. I understand that there are high standards for how we conduct ourselves, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I deeply regret the impact and negative attention this has caused for my coaches, teammates and family.

As I continue to grow and develop as a young man, I am focused on making better decisions and learning from every experience. I respect the process and will cooperate fully as the matter is reviewed. I remain committed to upholding the values of our program and conducting myself in a way that reflects positively on my coaches, teammates, family and the fans who support us so passionately.”

Cole wasn’t the only Georgia player that ran into trouble on the Athens-Clarke County roads on Wednesday night. Fellow UGA defender Darren Ikinnagbon was also arrested on the same two charges as Cole in addition to following too closely. He was taken into custody nearly 30 minutes later and his $39 bond was posted soon thereafter.

A former five-star prospect, Cole has been a major contributor at Georgia during each of his first two seasons. The former five-star prospect appeared in 14 games as a freshman, tallying 16 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. He broke out in 2025, racking up 59 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.