Georgia LB CJ Allen makes decision on NFL Draft

Georgia will lose another key defensive player in 2026 as linebacker CJ Allen has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft. He joins Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller as the latest defender to opt for early entry into the NFL Draft.

Allen was a Butkus Award finalist in his junior season in Athens. The Lamar County star had 88 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Allen played a lot for Georgia in his first two seasons in Athens as well. He completed his career with 205 total tackles at Georgia.

He originally signed with Georgia as a member of the 2023 class. Allen was ranked as the No. 76 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

His career came to a close in last week’s Sugar Bowl. Georgia fell to Ole Miss in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs.

Allen was visibly emotional following the game. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was seen comforting the junior linebacker.

He felt the loss deeply. Georgia had its eyes on playing for a national championship.

“Definitely a ton of emotion, man, obviously we didn’t go how we wanted to go,” Georgia linebacker Allen told DawgsHQ following the game. “We had bigger plans, we wanted bigger goals and stuff. Obviously, we had big goals by ourselves, man, but, you know, I’m just feeling this emotion right now.”

The NFL Draft will take place on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.