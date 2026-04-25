Georgia LB CJ Allen selected by Indianpolis Colts in NFL Draft

Georgia’s CJ Allen has added his name to the list of linebackers selected in the NFL Draft after spending time in Athens under Glenn Schumann.

Allen was selected number 53 overall in the second round of the draft on Friday night. Allen led the Bulldogs in tackles the last two seasons.

He had 76 tackles in 2024. Allen put up 88 tackles in 2026 during his junior season, despite suffering a knee injury late in the season that caused him to miss one game. He came to Athens as the No. 76 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings in the class of 2023. Allen committed early and stuck with his pledge throughout his senior year of high school at Lamar County High School.

The former four-star signee found himself playing a key role early in his career. His first career start came against Ole Miss in 2023.

Allen swears by the development in Athens. The junior felt the experience at Georgia was worth it.

“It was definitely worth it,” Allen told DawgsHQ at Georgia’s Pro Day. “The whole goal was the NFL. The NFL was never the picture until it came. So, it was definitely worth it, man, because I don’t really think just going somewhere else, in my case, you know, I don’t want to speak to anybody else, but for me personally, man, just the relationships I built here, on and off the field, the guys I’ve met, I don’t owe anything to anybody else. I can’t put a price on that. I’m glad I came here. It’s the best decision of my life. If I had to do it again, I’d do it again.”

The NFL Draft will continue throughout the next two days with rounds two and three on Friday night. Rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday.