Georgia learning and maturing in search of tournament wins

Georgia basketball is sitting at 14-2 as they head into the mid-week SEC match-up with Ole Miss. The Bulldogs are ranked as the No. 21 team in the latest Associated Press Poll.

The Bulldogs have been ranked for the last five weeks. The regular season is where their minds are right now. The postseason is no longer a novelty. It’s no longer the accomplishment.

The Mike White-led team made the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. The stay in the tournament wasn’t a long one.

Gonzaga rolled Georgia out of the tournament 89-68 in March. The expectations are different than a sputter out in the first round. Georgia has to get to the tournament first, which they have begun to try and solidify with big games in the SEC on the horizon.

Once they’re there, they want to win. That goes for the SEC Tournament as well. The Bulldogs have encountered a few different styles of games already in SEC play. There were different styles of officiating, and they’ve had to learn to win on the road and learn to come back from big mistakes.

Georgia sits 2-1 in SEC play. They’ve already begun to take things with them as they build a winner for March.

“Each game is officiated a little bit uniquely as well, but those are signs of good teams,” White told reporters on Monday. “Teams that can get some stops down the stretch on the road at South Carolina when you when you score about 15 less than your average or even more than that. I don’t know how good we are. I know we’re 2-1 in a really good league. We’ve got a bunch of really good teams ahead, but if we’re going to make some noise, of course, you’ve got to win games in different ways.”

Georgia is looking to win with different main characters

Georgia has been able to ride its guards a lot early in the season. Jeremiah Wilikinson has been the Bulldogs’ leading scorer for most of the season. Blue Cain and Smurf Millender have been key players from the guard spots as well.

That trio combined for 29 points in Georgia’s win over South Carolina. The Bulldogs have been used to getting much more offensive production from those three players than they got on Saturday in Columbia.

Georgia found other playmakers. That is another marker for White.

“You’ve got to win on certain nights when maybe your bench plays better than your starters, you’ve got a couple starters that struggle, or you win a game by being great defensively or vice versa,” White said. “Those teams that are able to win in a bunch of different ways obviously win more games than others.”

Young contributor blossoming

Kanon Catchings was one of the stars of Saturday’s game. He put in 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists. White had praise for Catchings’ work on defense more than anything else. Catchings’ size makes him a unique match-up offensively and defensively.

“Kanon gives you a unique ability at his position, both defensively and offensively, but especially offensively,” White said. “It was by far his best defensive game. The way that we tally a bunch of different defensive responsibilities and put numbers behind it. He was the best defensive player on our team the other day. It was by far his best defensive performance. Sometimes the game just rewards you, right? And you fall into points. You make the right decisions offensively… He’s like we’re talking a lot about with the rest of the team, he’s growing. He’s getting better right before our eyes, coming off his best game.”

Growth will be a key over the long haul for Georgia. They have a lot of new faces that are learning their roles. Dylan James is one of the players who helped Georgia to the tournament last season.

He’s helping hammer home the messages that Georgia believes will help it be a winner in March. Trust is a key. Georgia is beginning to find that among its key rotational players.

“It’s about limiting our mistakes and our turnovers,” James told reporters on Monday. “We have a youthful team, we have a young team, so maturity comes with that and, playing through mistakes. Guys can get down on themselves, or they make mistakes and the coach might pull them out. They might think a certain way, or they want to get back in, but there’s a level of maturity that comes with winning games and trusting your teammates and making it deep into the tournament.”

Georgia hosts Ole Miss on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Stegman Coliseum.