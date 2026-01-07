Georgia has had a few players declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, but a key defender announced Wednesday that he will be coming back. Rising senior linebacker Raylen Wilson will return for his senior season.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound defender started all 14 games in 2025, piling up 74 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, he also had 17 hurries. His tackle total ranked him third on the team.

CJ Allen, who has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, led the Bulldogs in tackles. Rising junior safery KJ Bolden finished two tackles clear of Wilson in the No. 2 spot.

The Tallahassee, Fla. native has played in 40 games during his first three years at Georgia. He was a major contributor for the Bulldogs as a true freshman when he played in 12 games. Wilson posted 15 total tackles that year.

His role expanded the following season as he saw action in 14 games. Wilson racked up 47 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks that year.

As a prospect, Wilson was initially committed to Michigan. He backed off that pledge in late June of 2022 and committed to Georgia less than two weeks later. When the dust settled on that recruiting cycle, Wilson was rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 29 overall player in the country per the On3 Industry Ranking, which was a weighted average of all four websites that published recruiting rankings at the time. Wilson was the No. 4 linebacker in the country and the No. 7 player in Florida.

The 2026 season should see Wilson become the signal caller and leader of Georgia’s defense. He’ll be joined at inside linebacker by rising juniors Chris Cole and Justin Williams, both of whom were five-star prospects in the 2024 class.