Georgia loses leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson to transfer portal

Georgia basketball continues to subtract from its second straight NCAA Tournament team. Mike White and staff will have to replace Georgia’s leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, who will enter the transfer portal.

Wilkinson averaged 17.4 points per game. He started 21 games before coming off the bench over the final 10 games of the season. Wilkinson came off the bench in his freshman season at California as well. He started 14 games last season. The Atlanta native averaged 15.1 points per game in his freshman season at California.

Wilkinson suffered a shoulder injury back in February. He missed two games, both Georgia losses and returned on Feb. 17 in Georgia’s win over Kentucky. It was his first game off the bench over the last nine games.

Georgia made the NCAA Tournament, where they were beaten 102-77 in the round of 64. Wilkinson put in 30 points in the final game of the season for Georgia.

Wilkinson added an element of scoring in isolation for Georgia this past season.

“He’s probably our best isolation player,” White told reporters back in Feb. “He’s our best guy, especially against teams that are super extended like that, that force you to put your head down. His speed, of course, is getting to the rim and just getting layups. He’s got a unique ability at 6-foot-1, even at this level. It’s just very rare to just put his head down and go for a layup, right? Maybe he gets three or four of those in a game. When you get off to a tough start, he’s also a guy who just plays with an incredible level of confidence, too.”