Georgia loses rising sophomore CB Dominic Kelly to transfer portal

Georgia has largely avoided unexpected transfer portal entries for most of the window, but it got hit with on one Wednesday. Dominick Kelly, a sophomore, is now seeking a transfer.

The Tampa, Fla. native showed promise as a true freshman in limited reserve work, but his path to the field in 2026 appears blocked due to the returns of Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones. Georgia has also added a pair of cornerbacks via the transfer portal, Gentry Williams (Oklahoma) and Braylon Conley (USC).

Williams, a rising senior, has extensive experience at Oklahoma while Conley, a rising redshirt sophomore, has a little over 200 snaps under his belt.

Kelly played in 10 games as a true freshman. He tallied three total tackles and three pass breakups. He was originally set to enroll as a 2026 recruit but reclassified to 2025 and enrolled early at UGA out of IMG Academy in Bradenton Fla.

As a prospect, Kelly had a four-star rating per the On3 Industry Rankings, a weighted average that included all four websites that publish recruiting rankings. He was the nation’s No. 385 overall player and No. 39 cornerback. He was the No. 51 player in Florida.

While transfer portal prospects can enter the portal and get recruited by other schools, it doesn’t mean that they are required to transfer once they submit their names. Kelly would have the option of returning to Georgia if he and the coaching staff so choose.

As it stands, those two portal entries, Conley and Williams, will likely serve as Georgia’s depth at the position behind Robinson and Jones. Kelly, who was Georgia’s fourth cornerback for most of the season, was likely headed for the same role in 2026 with the addition of Williams, who committed to UGA on Tuesday.

Georgia has added seven players from the transfer portal, two on offense and five one defense. It has also lost 11 players.