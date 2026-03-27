Georgia loses senior forward Dylan James to transfer portal

After making the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row and getting bounced via blowout in the first round for the second season in a row, Georgia basketball has its first transfer portal defection. Rising senior forward Dylan James is seeking a transfer and, for now, intends on leaving the program.

In the portal era, it isn’t common for players to give the program they signed with out of high school three years, but James did that for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-9 200-pound front-court player signed with Georgia in the 2023 class.

He was the nation’s No. 87 overall prospect and No. 15 power forward per the On3 Industry Rankings. He was the No. 9 player in Florida. He played his high school ball at Winter Haven (Winter Haven, Fla.).

During the 2025-2026 season, James averaged a career-high 15 minutes per game. He poured in 4.5 points per game while averaging 3.8 rebounds per game, both career highs. He had his best season as a Bulldog on the offensive boards, pulling down 1.5 offensive rebounds per game.

Georgia used James in a variety of roles, especially defensively. He defended on the perimeter quite a bit while also helping protect the rim. He saw action at the three, four, and five positions on the court.

In all, James played 87 games in his Georgia career. He shot 31.5 percent from three-point land and hit 63 percent from the free throw line after averaging a career best 75% last season. He made 46.5 of his field goal attempts in a Georgia uniform.

Entrance to the transfer portal is non-binding. James does not have to transfer if Georgia is willing to welcome him back. It allows other programs to recruit him and even bring him on campus for official visits.