Georgia loses the commitment of 2027 OL Kyson Mallard
Albany (Ga.) Westover 2027 offensive lineman Kyson Mallard’s commitment to Georgia was short-lived. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound interior offensive lineman announced on Tuesday that he was decommitting from Georgia and reopening his recruitment.
“Big thanks (Georgia) and (Kirby Smart) for the opportunity and I really appreciate it. However, after a lot of prayers and talking I have decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment,” Mallard wrote on X, announcing his decision.
Mallard committed to the in-state program back on Sept. 27 just hours before Georgia hosted Alabama in Sanford Stadium.
Mallard was on campus for that game and pulled the trigger on his pledge while meeting with coaches prior to the game.
Mallard was the first of two offensive line commits on that day as Georgia also landed four-star Kelsey Adams.
Mallard suffered a torn ACL this season and is working back from the injury. Schools like Florida, Mississippi State and others were already courting Mallard.